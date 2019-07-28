July 28-- Jul. 28--YAKIMA, Wash. -- The summer challenge series this week features an attempt to do what baseball great Ted Williams once called "the hardest thing to do in all of sports."
Keeping up with Selah's Cooper Vick last week proved to be difficult, even when forcing him to swim the butterfly. The Viking standout will look to keep improving and lead his team to a third straight Yakima Valley Championship next spring.
First team All-CWAC pitcher Jacob Changala offered a tough new test at East Valley. Namely, hitting a fastball thrown around 85 miles per hour, not to mention a few off-speed pitches.
That arsenal helped Changala post a 1.40 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 30 innings and an opponent batting average of .143. He also played shortstop and hit .342 with seven doubles and 15 RBI as a junior last spring.
Find out if I could make contact at yakimaherald.com.
Reach Luke Thompson at luthompson@yakimaherald.com on Twitter: @luketscribe