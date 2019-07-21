July 21-- Jul. 21--Three people have filed to run to represent District 7 on the Yakima City Council.
One of the biggest decisions that the City Council will make in upcoming months is the hiring of a new city manager. Cliff Moore, the city's manager, will leave the position on Aug. 20 and discussions have just started about finding a replacement.
The budget will continue to be a major issue as the council decides how to maintain city services with limited resources. Gang prevention, crime reduction, and finishing massive road construction projects, including the East-West Corridor and the North First Street revitalization, have all been council priorities and projects in recent months.
Council members also likely will continue controversial conversations over flights chartered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to transport undocumented individuals that started operating at the Yakima Air Terminal at McAllister Field on May 7.
Council members serve four-year terms and receive $1,075 per month for their service.
The primary election is Aug. 6. The top two candidates will advance to the general election Nov. 5.
Those who applied for the position are Tracey Bautista, incumbent Holly Cousens and Sarah Towell. We asked each candidate the same four questions. Here are paraphrased summaries of the answers.
Tracey Bautista
What is the biggest challenge Yakima faces, and how would you address it?
Community involvement is our big challenge. The people feel like they are not represented. The Latino community and culture should be celebrated, not shunned. Affordable housing is an issue that can only be solved by giving people more economic opportunity so they can improve their situations.
What can the city do to further address gang violence?
The city can help reduce gang violence by providing a center for youth recreation and referrals for services.
What would be your budget priorities in terms of spending? Where should cuts be made?
The council doesn't understand real people. I grew up here and we spend too much on projects rather than people. We need to invest more in YPAL and gang prevention. We need two months' reserve in our budget and need to stop excessive spending with money we don't have.
What will you do as a council member to foster community cohesion and cooperation?
As a council member I would try to improve quality of life by lowering housing costs and holding more community events socially and economically.
Holly Cousens
What is the biggest challenge Yakima faces, and how would you address it?
One of the biggest jobs the City Council has is to hire a city manager. The council will need to work together to find someone who is up to the job. Someone who is as passionate about Yakima as we are, someone who will work hard on making the vision a reality. One of the other biggest challenges Yakima faces is the budget. We must get money back into the reserve account. Failure to do so will affect bond ratings, interest rates, and frankly all departments. I plan on addressing this by being fiscally responsible.
What can the city do to further address gang violence?
I have held a public safety forum in District 7. I believe events like this help, as many do not always know what to do when they see a crime or even just feel something isn't right. It will take all of us to reduce the violent crimes in Yakima. We must all do our part. We have a new chief of police who is making big changes. Police presence is important, and folks need to feel comfortable speaking to them. Currently our police officers are getting out of their cars and walking the streets. They are also parking their cars on different streets daily to do their reports. Having a bigger presence is an important piece to crime reduction.
What would be your budget priorities in terms of spending? Where should cuts be made?
The budget must be balanced. We have committees for everything but finance. I would like to see a finance committee created. This would allow us to keep better track of where we can save money. This would also give us the opportunity to watch and review the CAFR (Comprehensive Annual Financial Report) in more detail.
What will you do as a council member to foster community cohesion and cooperation?
I would like to see the city and council at as many community events as possible so that we can share what is going on at City Hall. We currently stream all council meetings, and committee meetings are recorded. This information is on the city website. It has been a challenge as folks don't know the information is available to them. I would like to see our public relations department have a booth at different events around town such as farmers markets, sharing information in both English and Spanish. We need to be where the people are.
Sarah Towell
What is the biggest challenge Yakima faces, and how would you address it?
One of the biggest challenges Yakima faces is income inequality, which leads to multiple issues that often continue the cycle, making it difficult to break. We have affordable housing issues and honestly, many jobs that are available are often either lower paying or not full time. I want to focus on coming and building more affordable housing and temporary housing for the homeless.
What can the city do to further address gang violence?
I feel strongly that we need to do our best to reach out to children and people being affected by gangs with empathy and compassion, to help them get into better situations so they can become contributing members of our community. People need to feel safe and that people will help them out if they need it.
What would be your budget priorities in terms of spending? Where should cuts be made?
My budget priorities will be toward what will help the community. So helping the homeless, affordable housing, parks and recreation, working to prevent gang violence by helping those at risk, and our roads.
What will you do as a council member to foster community cohesion and cooperation?
I will go out and try to get the community involved as much as possible. I believe strongly that showing empathy and offering to help others goes a long way.
