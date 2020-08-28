LEAVENWORTH — Three people were killed Friday evening in a collision on Blewett Pass.
A vehicle attempted to pass another and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle, said Trooper John Bryant with Washington State Patrol. The crash occurred at milepost 170 on Highway 97 around 7 p.m.
The highway is closed in both directions from milepost 161 to 178, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The driver whom authorities say caused the collision is in critical condition and is believed to have been driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Bryant said. She was extricated from her vehicle about 8 p.m.
Bryant said she's expected to be arrested on suspicion of three counts of vehicular homicide.
The identities of those who died have not been released.