July 16-- Jul. 16--Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton is defending his seat in the upcoming primary election against City Councilman Joe DeGloria and political newcomer Michael Brawley.
Sexton, who's seeking his third term, said he's proud of his work in assembling a new leadership team, and is eager to continue leading the city as it expands its fiber optic network, its fire department and efforts to fight homelessness and opioid addiction.
DeGloria, who has served on council since 2014, said his history of prudent oversight over the city's budget makes him an ideal candidate for mayor.