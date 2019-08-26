Aug. 26-- Aug. 26--Three people were injured Sunday evening after a suspected intoxicated driver crashed into the back of a disabled pickup on Interstate 205, about 4 miles north of Vancouver.
At about 6:45 p.m., a green 2000 Plymouth van was northbound on I-205 at Milepost 35, driving on the right shoulder, when it struck a disabled, gray 1984 Chevrolet C-10 pickup from behind. The impact flipped the van onto its top, and it came to rest in the right lane, according to a Washington State Patrol crash memo.
The driver of the van, identified as Marlene F. Trueax, 61, of Milwaukie, Ore., was injured and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, the crash memo states.
The driver of the pickup, identified as Nathan N. McGuire, 33, of Ridgefield, was injured but was not taken to a hospital. His passenger, 34-year-old Jessica R. Lester of Ridgefield, was also injured but was not transported, according to the crash memo.
Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene.
Troopers say DUI charges are pending for Trueax, according to the crash memo.