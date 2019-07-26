July 26-- Jul. 26--The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a two-car crash that sent three people to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The crash, which happened at about 12:45 p.m. at 15100 E. Trent Ave., prompted avehicle extrication response due to one passenger's foot being stuck, Capt. Don Kreese said.
Trent Avenue was closed for more than an hour.
Jan Krogh said she heard the crash and came out to check on the occupants of one of the two trucks. She said that two men inside didn't lose consciousness but they bleedingfrom superficial cuts.
The driver of one of the trucks, Everett Cartee, said that he was driving west on Trent when the white truck pulled in front of him and he hit it.
His three small chihuahuas were in the cab of the truck, he said. After the crash, one of them was not moving and had blood coming out of its mouth.
"I was crying like a baby," he said. "I thought I lost him."
But he was wrong:All of his dogs were OK.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol.