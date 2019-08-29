Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--Three people were injured Wednesday when two vehicles collided at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and state Route 7 in Morton, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The incident was reported at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to a news release from the state patrol, the first vehicle, a white 2011 Chevrolet Traverse driven by a 66-year-old Yakima man, was headed west on U.S. Highway 12 and a second vehicle, a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by a 16-year-old Glenoma boy, was stopped at state Route 7 preparing to turn left onto the Highway 12.
The Chevrolet reportedly entered a right-turn-only lane but continued straight through the intersection, colliding with the Dodge truck.
The Yakima driver was cited for improper lane usage, according to the state patrol. He and a passenger, a 66-year-old Yakima woman, were injured and transported to Arbor Health in Morton.
The Glenoma teen was also injured and transported to Arbor Health.