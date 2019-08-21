Aug. 21-- Aug. 21--Three Skagit County players were named to the Washington Baseball Coaches Association all-state team.
Ty Saunders of Anacortes and Axel Wilhonen of Burlington-Edison were picked for the 2A team, and Reilly Olmsted of Mount Vernon was named to the 4A team.
Saunders, a Portland State commit, was a shortstop and pitcher for the Seahawks. He hit .382 with 15 runs scored and 11 RBI. He was the winning pitcher in five games and sported a 1.49 earned-run average.
The Skagit Valley Herald selected Saunders as the newspaper's Baseball Player of the Year.
Wilhonen starred in the outfield for the Tigers, hitting .439 with 23 runs scored and 23 RBI.
Olmsted pitched for the Bulldogs and led the county with 89 strikeouts -- one more than Saunders -- and won seven games, tied for second in the county. His season ERA was 1.33.