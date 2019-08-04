Aug. 04-- Aug. 4--EVERETT -- The Everett AquaSox outdid their major league parent club, the Seattle Mariners, on Saturday.
The AquaSox at least had a hit.
On a night in which the Mariners suffered their second no-hitter in less than a month, Ricky Vanasco and two relievers combined on a one-hitter to guide the Spokane Indians to a 7-1 Northwest League win at Funko Field.
Cash Gladfelter had Everett's lone hit, a two-out single to first base in the second inning.
Vanasco, Jeifry Nunez and Daniel Robert combined to strike out 12 while walking three. Vanasco fanned six in four innings.
The Indians (6-6 second half) had been struggling, dropping three of their last four games while being outscored 17-7.
Protecting a 3-1 lead, Spokane's offense came alive with a four-run ninth, highlighted by Cristian Iona's two-run double to center field and Blaine Crim's two-run single to left.
Luis Asuncion started Spokane's scoring with an RBI triple in the first. Crim's RBI single in the third boosted the Indians' lead to 2-0.
The AquaSox (4-8) scored their lone run in the seventh on catcher Scott Kapers' throwing error after a strikeout.
David Garcia got the run back with an RBI single in the eighth.
Vanasco lowered his earned-run average to 2.02 in 35 2/3 innings.
Nunez (2-0) also beat Everett on July 16. Robert earned his third save.
Spokane is 5-3 against the AquaSox this season.