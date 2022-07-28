CHELAN — Chelan Station Re-Runs thrift store is facing trouble, and that means problems for the Chelan Senior Center.
Senior center board member and Re-Runs volunteer Dian Varela said the second-hand store at 410 Highway 150 has supported the senior center since February 7, 2011. But now, the price to keep it open is about to go up.
Valera said someone from the Seattle area recently bought the building.
“We had a conversation about negotiating what he wanted and what we can afford," she said. "And he still wants three times the rent, and he’s taking back over a third of the space… that doesn’t leave a profit some months.”
Varela said the center at 534 East Trow Ave. will continue paying their current rent to the new owner, until the current lease expires Nov. 30.
For now, Varela said the center is looking for any help they can to keep the store running and manageable. She said community and board members are on the hunt for another warehouse space they can rent for around $2,500 a month.
The store is also hoping to take as many donations as possible to sell. Varela said they receive a lot of higher-end furniture from people living on Lake Chelan, and that furniture becomes affordable for low-income locals. They are also accepting cash donations.
If the store goes under, Varela said she worries the senior center will no longer be able to function independently as a non-profit. She’s worried all the programs they offer would no longer be funded.
“(The store) has helped us keep our dues down and (fund) all of the exercise programs, the bingo, card playing, we have a version of volleyball,” she said.
The senior center also provides meals to seniors, with a recommended donation of $4. They rent out the kitchen to Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition. Varela said they receive around $500 a month from them, but it basically only covers utilities.
