July 24-- Jul. 24--Thunderstorms rolled into the Yakima Valley on Tuesday evening, with lightning strikes and brush fires reported on the outskirts of Yakima.
Firefighters responded a brush fire near Pioneer Way and Summitview Road, with helicopters dropping water. The Highland Fire Department and other agencies responded.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, officials recorded 279 lightning strikes in Yakima County for the previous 24 hours, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
The storm came as a cold front moved across the region, bringing wind, hail, lightning and rain.
An announcement from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said firefighters would closely monitor public lands near communities, along with backcountry and wilderness areas because fires from some lightning strikes might not become visible for several days.