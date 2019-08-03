Aug. 03-- Aug. 3--The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is pursuing leads and looking into persons of interest in a non-fatal shooting and home invasion in Tenino last week.
Lt. Ray Brady with the Thurston County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that investigators believe there were three individuals who entered a house in the 500 block of Huston Street South the evening of July 22.
Initially, detectives believed two to three assailants fired on the resident.
The homeowner returned fire, but was shot in the thigh area. The injuries were not life threatening.
Tenino Police Chief Robert Swain initially said the homeowner reported he may have shot one of the intruders during the exchange. However, on Thursday Brady said further investigation hasn't confirmed that to be the case.
Brady said the incident doesn't appear to be a random act, and that investigators believe the assailants had a specific target in mind.