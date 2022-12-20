WENATCHEE — Tickets are on sale now for the first season of Wenatchee Bighorns basketball, Wenatchee's new pro basketball team.
The Bighorns will take on the Seattle SuperHawks March 2nd in both teams' inaugural seasons into The Basketball League, a professional basketball league now in it's sixth season.
The team is offering eight packages through their website, wenatcheebighorns.com. Fans can now download, complete and send their applications to tickets@wenatcheebighorns.com to see ten regular season games at the Town Toyota Center between March and May with potential playoff games in June. Single game tickets will be made available January 1 for a few dollars more per tier.
Wenatchee and Seattle join the already established Vancouver Volcanoes in the TBL as three Washington teams among 49 others in the US and three teams in Canada. The TBL has expanded every year since starting with eight in 2017 and aims to have 64 US teams and 24 Canadian teams soon.
Bighorns players and Head Coach Don Sims are set to meet for the first time mid-February. Sims will head to Wenatchee after finishing his 17th season with the Seattle Mountaineers, a non profit and independent club basketball program.
