WENATCHEE — Tickets are on sale now for the first season of Wenatchee Bighorns basketball, Wenatchee's new pro basketball team.

The Bighorns will take on the Seattle SuperHawks March 2nd in both teams' inaugural seasons into The Basketball League, a professional basketball league now in it's sixth season.



