SPORTS-FBC-USC-UTAH-GET

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs a play against USC during the first half at Saturday in Salt Lake City. The 15th-ranked Utes beat USC 43-42 and are WSU's next opponent on Oct. 27.

 Chris Gardner/Getty Images/TNS

PULLMAN — Coming off a deflating 24-10 loss to Oregon State, Washington State's magical win against then-No. 19 Wisconsin a month ago almost feels like it came in a different season.

The Cougars (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) limped into their bye week having lost three of their past four games and that signature win against the Badgers looks less impressive than ever after they fired coach Paul Chryst and have just one win against a Power Five team in seven games.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?