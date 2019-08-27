Aug. 27-- Aug. 27--A tractor trailer hauling an excavator tipped over on the state Highway 502 onramp to southbound Interstate 5 in Ridgefield.
The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the single-vehicle crash around 5:30 a.m. It said about 15 minutes later on Twitter that the right lane of southbound I-5 was also blocked to traffic.
The roads are blocked until further notice, traffic officials said. Traffic maps show vehicles backed up to at least Pioneer Street on the freeway.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn, who has been posting photos of the crash on social media, advised drivers coming from Battle Ground to use Northeast 10th Avenue as a detour.
In other first-day-of-school, crash-related news, a wreck on southbound Interstate 205 near the Oregon state line is blocking the left lane, causing a three-mile backup. WSDOT reported the crash shortly before 7 a.m. and did not give an estimate for when it would be cleared.
Traffic on southbound I-5 is stretching north to Hazel Dell, but the delay is nothing unusual.
In Vancouver, traffic "is a mess" in front of Columbia River High School due to ongoing construction there, according to emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian.