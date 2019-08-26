Your bedroom is your nighttime sanctuary, and you can keep it comfortable by paying attention to detail. Consider these tips to maximize rest and turn your bedroom into a place you can look forward to coming home to.
1. Think comfortable.
Quality linens and blankets play a big role in restful sleep. Experts say that the right linens will help you stay comfortable and cozy all night long. It's worth it to pay a bit extra for those high-thread-count luxury linens and quality pillows. Choose natural, breathable fibers such as cotton and avoid synthetics like polyester.
If you're a back or stomach sleeper, consider a soft pillow to cradle your neck. Firm pillows are best for side sleepers, and an extra pillow between your knees can keep your hips aligned.
2. Design smart.
Your bedroom is more than just a sleeping chamber _ the layout and design impacts your day from the very first moment you wake up. When designing your space, make sure you have enough clearance around your bed for getting up and attending to your first tasks. Your bedroom closet needs a generous space in front of it so you can select clothing and dress easily.
Remove non-functional furniture and accessories to create a peaceful bedroom. Clutter on nightstands or on the floor can create instant stress, so add bowls or trays for things like jewelry, change and watches.
Make sure any reflective surfaces, such as mirrors or windows, don't invade your sightline as you're trying to rest. Such distractions can interrupt sleep.
3. Pay attention to window treatments.
You want your bedroom to keep out even the smallest cracks of light. Blackout shades or room-darkening drapes will keep it dark at all times. However, if you want to allow daylight into your room and still have privacy, double up the window treatment with a sheer for daytime privacy and light-blocking shades for nighttime sleep.
4. Consider gentle sounds and smells.
Add soothing elements to your night by using an essential oil, such as lavender, that promotes relaxation. You can incorporate essential oils into your routine by lighting candles, adding a drop or two onto the light bulb of your bedside lamp, or washing bedding with a scented detergent. If the night is too quiet, consider a white noise machine, which produces peaceful sounds found in nature while blocking other noise disruptions. Modern noise machines and apps can fine-tune your experience with specific sounds such as wildlife, thunderstorms or pitter-pattering rain.
5. Keep your bedroom as a sanctuary.
It's tempting to multipurpose your bedroom, perhaps by using it as a workspace or home gym. But unless you're pressed for space or going for a specifically minimalist lifestyle, avoid doing this. If your brain associates the bedroom with working out or doing your day job, those thoughts will follow you into bed and invade your restful sleep. Let your bedroom remain a quiet, safe place away from the hubbub of the day.
