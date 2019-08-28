A 2-year-old girl died Tuesday after a display fell on her inside a clothing store at Orland Square Mall in Orland Park, Ill., authorities said.
Orland Park Police and paramedics responded to the Akira store at 104 Orland Square Drive just before 2 p.m., police said in a statement.
The child, Alexandra Martinez, had been at the mall with her aunt when a display fell on her and she suffered a serious head injury, according to Orland Fire Protection District spokesman Ray Hanania.
Alexandra was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The girl's family is from Harvey, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
___
(The Daily Southtown is a publication of the Chicago Tribune.)
___
(c)2019 Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):