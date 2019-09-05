SAN DIEGO _ June can make a football lover feel parched, but not so Steve Rivers.
At home in Decatur, Ala. this summer, the former high school football coach made sure of it. He cued up an NFL game played last December in Kansas City.
"He said that one's a favorite," Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said in June, after his dad told him of his plan.
This week the NFL launches a new season, which means fresh challenges for Rivers starting Sunday against the Colts.
Rivers won't complain, though, if the game his dad savored serves as a preview.
Going a step further, Chargers teammate Travis Benjamin said he's a better player because of two clutch pass plays that night in the 29-28 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs had beaten Rivers and Co. the previous nine games.
"It helped me, just knowing that I can be called upon to make the big plays, and make the tough catch," Benjamin said. "I'll just try to stay on my grind and continue to work hard. We needed that to win in Kansas City."
While the victory didn't lead to an AFC West title _ which oddsmakers favor the Chiefs to retain, for their fourth crown in a row _ performing well under duress can breed confidence and trust.
Setting that aside, it was football art.
With no margin for error, either on the field or the scoreboard, Rivers lofted a pass that was headed some 10 yards beyond Benjamin as the speedster streaked north with a taller defender near his inside hip.
It ranks among Rivers' best passes in a career spanning eight Pro Bowl berths and 14 seasons. Here, following, is a closer look at the play, with input from Rivers, his quarterbacks coach and Benjamin, plus two Rivers fans who attended the game _ one a baseball pro, the other a visitor from Ireland.
___
The San Diegan doesn't rank his throws but said this one was demanding. Aiming into a downfield void, he had to trust his sense of where the speedster Benjamin would go.
"You pick a spot; the throw had to be right there," he said.
The 21-yard lob landed in Benjamin's hands, waist high.
Mentally, Rivers had several details to weigh as the play clock ticked toward zero. He knew an incompletion meant defeat because his team trailed by seven points with 1:11 to play at Kansas City's 36.
He knew five blockers would go against four Chiefs rushers, three of them dangerous.
He knew the Chiefs would keep two safeties deep, and use man coverage against all five pass-catchers.
Simplifying, Rivers pared his choices to a pair of interior pass-catchers: Antonio Gates, flanked left; and Benjamin to his right.
Gates, a teammate since 2004, had made big plays on the previous drive, leading to a touchdown, and this time lined up versus a so-so pass defender in Daniel Sorensen.
But Sorensen had made good plays against Rivers' targets in other games and his "crafty" knack, said Rivers, raised questions. (Sorensen's brother Brad, a quarterback, spent two years with the Chargers.)
Gates escaped Sorensen near the first-down line, but by then, Rivers had targeted Benjamin.
"All of us would've been sick if it was incomplete to Travis because Gates was wide open," Rivers said.
Targeting Gates, though, would've brought dangerous Chris Jones near the ball's flight path.
The 6-foot-6 Jones had pressured Rivers twice on the previous drive, once swatting a pass.
As two linemen fronted Jones, right-side blockers Michael Schofield and Sam Tevi afforded Rivers room during his three-step drop and one-step advance.
When Rivers threw, Benjamin had nearly a stride on his defender. He caught the ball near the 20 and took it to the 10.
"Travis made a great play. He had to find it with his eyes," Rivers said.
___
The drive brought out Benjamin's best clutch work in his three seasons with the team, a tenure marked by uneven play.
On first-and-20 he'd gained 31 yards off a streak route, holding the ball through a hit.
Now, with the game on the line, Benjamin won off the line against Kendall Fuller. This created an angle, right to left. Then he hit the gas and maintained his speed, allowing him to reach forward and catch the ball as it descended over his left shoulder.
The receiver's two big plays originated at inside slot, where shifty Keenan Allen likely would've worked, especially on fourth-and-7, if not for a first-half injury.
Benjamin said his three years with Rivers paid off.
The receiver gave up half an inch to Fuller, shrinking the catch zone. Benjamin deemed the throw perfect, by a quarterback he rates a Hall of Famer.
"Phil absolutely threw me open," he said.
Though Rivers had thrown two interceptions in the first half and Benjamin had lapsed in the loss at Arrowhead a year earlier, the two teammates nailed the details this time.
Benjamin said they both correctly anticipated Fuller's path. "He was just going to try to follow me, mirror me everywhere I go in trail coverage. So, I turned around and looked for the ball. Those are plays we go through each and every day in practice."
___
Shane Steichen, who watched from the visiting sideline, said this about Rivers: "He sees everything."
Seeing a Chiefs corner assume an atypical angle before the first-and-20 play, the coach figured Rivers saw it, too.
The quarterback in fact spotted the glitch, which Rivers called an "oddball" look. Exploiting it with Benjamin, he got the ball out fast and hot, which was essential, netting the 31 yards.
Steichen said the fourth-and-7 throw was among the best he's seen from Rivers in their five years together.
"The way that ball came out, he couldn't have thrown it any better," he said. "It was big time. The situation, too, probably made it that much better."
___
Watching the Rivers offense approach him on both touchdown drives in the fourth quarter was a nervous Phil Nevin.
"I've always been a big fan of his; that's a big reason I was at the game," said the Poway resident and former Padres slugger, who's a Yankees coach. "I just love watching him play, his fire."
On fourth-and-7, Nevin peered from his club-level seat adjacent to the Chiefs' goal line.
"From where I was sitting, when he threw it, you're like, 'Oh my god, where's he throwing it?' " he said. "He put it the only place you could put it."
He added: "It was awesome to watch, it really was."
Nevin had a close look several minutes later, when Rivers exited the field after throwing for a touchdown and the winning two points against busted coverage.
"He's running off the field, and the fans are screaming and yelling at him, and you know Phil, he eats that stuff up," he said. "It was fun to see."
___
Surrounded by Chiefs fans in the upper deck, a 26-year-old Irish man wearing a blue ski cap celebrated the fourth-and-7 completion.
"I certainly didn't hide my emotions, despite not being able to see a Chargers fan in sight," Andrew Cunneen said.
Cunneen, a soccer journalist who lives in Limerick, Ireland, fell in love with American football as a boy. He supplies football content to Chicago-based STATS analytics, but the Arrowhead visit marked the first NFL game he attended in the United States.
While Benjamin exceeded his expectations, Rivers met them.
"If he retires without a ring," Cunneen said, "I think his December record (40-19) gets him into the Hall of Fame. Those moments are too big for so many quarterbacks, but Rivers was too big for that moment, there and then."
If Rivers is to lead his team to February, getting him to his first Super Bowl, big plays will be needed at some point. Will the collective poise shown during a cold, windy night last December pay dividends?
___
(c)2019 The San Diego Union-Tribune
Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):