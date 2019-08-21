SAN DIEGO _ We'll see whether this is the football year that Philip Rivers, 37, reaches his first Super Bowl.
Related perhaps, years from now we'll find out if football writers admitted Rivers into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Is Rivers a quarterback who's had a good career? That's a settled issue. He is.
Is he a great quarterback? That's the stuff of rousing debate.
Where I think the San Diegan gets short shrift, even now, is from the folks who blame his team's "injury luck" for the failure to reach Super Bowls.
More often than not, the folks who cry the injury blues on behalf of the Powder Blues fail to give full attention, or even a nod, to the "injury luck" advantage Rivers provides his team.
He's never missed an NFL start, a spectacular feat, and one that Drew Brees, he of the 11 surgical screws in his throwing shoulder, will tell you is certainly not devoid of luck.
While you expect fans and local media to bemoan a team's injury luck, weirdly, the "injury-bitten Bolts" theme has played out some two decades in many national media accounts. It's become a thing.
A recent example of what I mean is the opening, here, following, to a 2019 NFL preview forecasting that the Chargers will win the next Super Bowl tournament.
"If they can finally stave off the injury bug ..."
That's from terrific NFL writer Nate Davis of USA Today, whose article I enjoyed and recommend.
For a few moments, let's set aside the good fortune the Chargers have enjoyed at quarterback. And we'll not dwell on the 2018 Chargers falling behind 35-7 in a playoff game to a Patriots team that had lost its No. 1 receiver and projected starter at left tackle, or that the 2017 Bolts had very good health but couldn't edge out the less-talented Bills for the final wild card.
Taking account what other NFL teams went through and that several NFL teams overcame injury barrages to win championships, I don't buy that injury critters were especially cruel to most San Diego squads that tried to return the franchise to the Super Bowl, where Junior Seau and Stan Humphries led the 1994 Chargers.
It's true several injuries beset coach Norv Turner's first Bolts team at the worst possible time _ hobbling the offense going into the 2007 AFC title game at New England _ but that one awful rash doesn't define an era, and saying even decent health would've yielded a Super Bowl berth also assumes that a Norv team would've overcome a Bill Belichick team in a high-stakes game.
(I'd also note that the '07 Patriots, unbeaten then, were dealing with a troubling injury _ Tom Brady's back ailment _ that wasn't fully appreciated until more details emerged later, notably in a book authored by Michael Holley.)
General Manager Tom Telesco is in his seventh year with Team Spanos.
While he no doubt noticed the injury scourges late in Norv's tenure, he has said it's a myth that injuries have hit the club extra hard on his watch. A few years ago he said he has industry data to back that up. He noted that the 2017 team enjoyed robust health (Jason Verrett, whose comeback from knee issues failed, really wasn't in that team's plans). Telesco said last year's squad had normal NFL health overall but was hit hard at one position, linebacker.
You can be sure Telesco appreciates the gift that is Rivers' durability.
He was a Colts scouting executive when franchise quarterback Peyton Manning missed the 2011 season and the Colts went 2-14.
Simply, Rivers is one of the health marvels of his era.
As most San Diegans who follow the NFL know, he's never missed a start and only very seldom has had to sit out a practice.
While it's a big bummer when a tremendous player such as All-Pro safety Derwin James goes down with a foot injury, as happened last week, or when end Joey Bosa misses nine games with a foot injury, as happened last year, the football value Team Spanos derives from Rivers' constancy is hard to overstate.
Not only is Rivers regularly a top-10 performer at a position that's far more important than any other player role in the NFL, he has rewarded Chargers draft overseers who've gambled he would stay on the field.
In the 13 drafts since Rivers took over, Team Spanos is the only NFL team that poured all of its picks in the first four rounds into positions other than quarterback. And only one other team in that span, Dallas, which took current starter Dak Prescott in the fourth round, has invested no picks in the top-three rounds.
So, Rivers fattens the margins for team architects, which in turn improves the odds of building depth, and because he's always practicing and playing, he helps develop his teammates.
In theory, improved depth should help the team weather injuries at other positions.
The Rivers phenomenon extends beyond a start streak that, at 208 games, is the longest among active NFL players.
While some of his injuries were no doubt downplayed, you don't get the sense Rivers was red-lining to get onto the field other than in extraordinary circumstances. One can't know for sure, but I doubt we'll hear from Rivers someday, as we did from Brett Favre, owner of the start-streak record, that pain pills became a personal menace.
Rivers seldom even limps. He has appeared on fewer than 10 public injury reports since his right ACL was reconstructed after the '07 AFC title game.
He reported no history of concussions or even concussion symptoms as recently as July 2017, the summer before he suffered his first and only known concussion, at Jacksonville after getting high-lowed by two rushers, a jolt that stunningly wasn't flagged.
Perhaps because the stable universe Rivers occupies is so hard to fathom, his health gets taken for granted or overlooked.
Yet it takes only a cursory glance, to appreciate.
At any given moment in the football year, it's easy to find some NFL team that's ailing at quarterback.
Look no further than the rival Broncos and "quarterback of the future" Drew Lock exiting Monday's exhibition with a sprained thumb on his throwing hand that will sideline him into the regular season, according to multiple reports.
Lock is a faster sprinter than Rivers ever was, timing at 4.68 seconds in the 40-yard dash, but while scrambling Monday, he got tripped up and crashed to the ground.
It wasn't a soft or smooth landing in Denver. But Rivers rarely is given credit for being as athletic as he is, probably because many folks equate sprint speed with athleticism.
As for Rivers' coming Week 1 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, the certainty Frank Reich enjoyed as quarterbacks coach of the Chargers in 2013 went out the window when he took over the Colts.
Reich inherited Andrew Luck, who was an exciting windfall for the 2-14 season that conferred the No. 1 pick in 2012 on the Colts.
Luck, from Stanford, was perhaps the most acclaimed quarterback of any NFL draft class. He has directed a few teams to the playoffs, but has missed a full season and other games with injury.
While Rivers has grinded out practices since May, Luck has gone the past three months without directing 11-on-11 drills because of a lower-leg injury.
It's possible Luck will start the opener Sept. 8, a contest between two teams that reached the 2018 playoffs. But even if he plays, Luck won't be at 100-percent health that day, said former Chargers physician, Dr. David Chao.
So the fragility of other QBs counts as injury luck for the Chargers. And though Rivers has many strengths that no doubt contribute to his special durability, two Rivers admirers in Turner and Brees insist good luck is needed as well.
The latter is a former Rivers teammate and QB contemporary who famously had his shoulder mangled on a sack in San Diego's 2005 finale.
It's a reminder worth appreciating, that even in the bruising NFL, not all injury luck is bad.
___
(c)2019 The San Diego Union-Tribune
Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):