Each week I'll list the best widely available free agents for fantasy football _ I define "widely available" as being owned in around half of all ESPN or Yahoo leagues _ and some guys who are probably better off in the free-agent pool than collecting dust on your roster.
This week I'd like to highlight players who will likely have value this season, but went undrafted in most standard leagues (average draft position courtesy of Fantasy Pros):
ADD
QB Jacoby Brissett, Colts (ADP: 253): Brissett isn't Andrew Luck, but there's plenty of fantasy value in an accurate, athletic QB protected by the best offensive line in the NFL and supported by elite playmakers. Consider him a top streaming option when the bye weeks hit.
RB Mike Davis, Bears (ADP: 232): David Montgomery will get the first crack at being the primary back in a productive offense, but if the rookie can't handle the gig, the veteran Davis will step right in.
RB Trayveon Williams, Bengals (ADP: 252): This very talented rookie backs up two running backs (Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard) who have durability issues.
RB Dexter Williams, Packers (ADP: 282): This home-run hitter was a revelation in South Bend last season and very productive this preseason in Green Bay. He's another talented rookie to stash, just in case something happens to the starter in an elite offense.
WR Miles Boykin, Ravens (ADP: 211): Willie Snead and Seth Roberts won't keep Boykin off the field. The golden domer has equally dangerous speed compared to fellow rookie Marquise Brown and much better size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds).
WR Kenny Stills, Texans (ADP: 193): Stills is perfect insurance for Will Fuller. In this offense, especially with an upright Deshaun Watson, his floor is flex flier. His ceiling is WR2 if something happens to Fuller again.
WR Randall Cobb, Cowboys (ADP: 235): Cole Beasley averaged almost 60 receptions for 606 yards and four touchdowns over the last three seasons as Dak Prescott's primary slot receiver. Cobb is younger, more talented and worthy of your waiver wire attention (especially in PPR).
TE Jack Doyle, Colts (ADP: 229): Doyle's career year (so far) was with Brissett at quarterback. He had 80 receptions (on 108 targets) for 690 yards and four touchdowns.
TE Darren Waller, Raiders (ADP: 206): This former receiver inherits the targets that enabled Jared Cook to finish as a top five tight end in fantasy last season.
D/ST Chiefs (ADP: 194): This unit can afford to be aggressive with Andy Reid's high-powered offense providing such a cushion. And it's hard to find more dangerous return specialists than Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman.
BONUS: TE Chris Herndon, Jets (ADP: 212): Herndon was a strong fantasy breakout candidate before his four-game suspension. There's no one on the depth chart who will replace him.
