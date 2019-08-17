NEW YORK _ Gleyber Torres became the youngest player to have seven multiple home run games in a season Saturday, and joined Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and Alex Rodriguez as players to do it for the Yankees. Torres hit two as the Yankees held off the Cleveland Indians, 6-5, at Yankee Stadium.
Too bad Aaron Boone, Brett Gardner and CC Sabathia couldn't stick around to see it through to the finish.
All three were ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was the fourth ejection for Boone this season, and the second for Gardner in the last eight days. They were tossed for complaining about home plate umpire Ben May's called strike against Cameron Maybin and Gardner using his bat against the top of the dugout to emphasize the point.
Yankees starter James Paxton allowed four runs on six hits over five innings. After two good starts, Paxton stumbled early on Saturday. He walked leadoff hitter Francisco Lindor, and Oscar Mercado singled. Carlos Santana singled them home to put Paxton and the Yankees in a 2-0 hole.
Paxton has allowed 26 earned runs in 22 first innings pitched this season for a 10.64 ERA.
He settled in as the Yankees' bats chipped away at that lead, tying it in the third on DJ LeMahieu's single and Mercado throwing error.
He was given a second chance when Didi Gregorius and Torres hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth. Paxton could not hold it, giving up back-to-back RBI singles to Santana and Yasiel Puig.
In the fifth, LeMahieu gave the Yankees back the lead with his career-high extending 20th homer of the season. In the sixth Torres hit his second of the game to give the Yankees back the lead.
Cleveland pulled within a run by scoring on a Zack Britton wild pitch in the eighth and had the tying run at third before the Yankees got out of it.
