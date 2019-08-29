Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--Residents in the small lakeside resort town of Harrison, Idaho, have been without drinking water since Friday after officials say a construction crew laying fiber optic line struck a water main.
A pair of tests have showed the water is free of contaminants, and a final all-clear determination is expected later Wednesday or Thursday ahead of the Labor Day weekend.
The order not to drink the water has forced the closure of some businesses in the town of roughly 200 people an hour south of Coeur d'Alene.
Wes Rice, supervisor of the town's public works department, said Wednesday that officials were waiting for the results of an asbestos test before clearing the water to drink.
"We had to ship it to Seattle," Rice said. "We got all the E. coli samples back, and they were negative. We're just waiting on the last sample to come back."
The construction crews, which Rice said were laying fiber optic line for a communications company, struck a 6-inch asbestsos-concrete water main during drilling.
The rupture caused flooding at the Harrison Trading Post, a grocery store, bakery and deli on Coeur d'Alene Avenue, said owner Tim Neville. The order has forced the store to halt its food service options, including the deli and a new rolled ice cream offering for customers, while remaining open for food and beverage sales.
"Without a doubt, it's disrupted our city," Neville said.
Notices posted online and in town indicate the water main break occurred before noon Friday. Crews repaired the rupture later that day and flushed the system, but remained concerned about contaminants in the water service area, prompting the no-drinking order.
Bottled water is being distributed at City Hall in Harrison, which earlier this month saw the resignation of its mayor over concerns about her family's safety.