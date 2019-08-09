Aug. 09-- Aug. 9--Residents of the small town of Marshall, located between Spokane and Cheney, ran out of water Wednesday evening, likely due to a faulty pump.
Jim Brown, president of the Marshall Community Water Association, which owns the town's water well at 5920 W. Park St., said he was having someone check the water pump at 2 p.m. Thursday.
"Doing what I can to get the town some water," he said.
Cheryl Dykstra-Aiello, one of the town's 70 or so residents, said her taps started trickling water Wednesday night and were dry by Thursday morning.
She said the town has received warnings about low water levels in the past, but she's never experienced a water outage.
"We didn't get any notification over the last few days," she said. "It just suddenly stopped working."
Dykstra-Aiello said many of the residents in Marshall have low incomes and she's concerned that some neighbors can't purchase water.
A sign posted on the U.S. Post Office in Marshall stated that the town is out of water until further notice.
Brown told The Spokesman-Review that he would give no further comments until the issue was fixed.