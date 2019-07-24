July 24-- Jul. 24--Sections of burned field and patches of hay lined South Betz Road in Cheney after a tractor-trailer hauling hay caught fire Tuesday afternoon.
The fire began to spread to nearby fields as the truck passed, said Dustin Flock, Spokane County Fire District 3 division chief.
In an effort to stop the fire from spreading, the driver pulled into a nearby field, Flock said.
Approximately 2 acres burned and the truck and trailer were a total loss, but no one was hurt in the incident, Flock said.
Fire crews from Fire District 3, the Cheney Fire Department, Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge and the Washington Department of Natural Resources responded. A total of approximately 50 fire personnel were at the scene as of 5:30 p.m., Flock said.
The fire had stopped progressing at that time, but crews will continue to work through the evening to clean up and check potential hot spots, he said.
The incident is under investigation by the Department of Natural Resources.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning for much of Eastern Washington from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday due to the possibility of lightning strikes and gusty winds.
Spokane County and its cities are under outdoor burning restrictions starting Wednesday due to increased fire danger.