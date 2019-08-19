Aug. 19-- Aug. 19--Traffic on some streets surrounding Garfield Elementary School has been switched to one way after the city approved proposals to improve pedestrian and student safety.
Traffic is set to flow eastbound only on Jerome Avenue between Campbell Lane and North Sixth Avenue, while it flows westbound on Fairbanks Avenue between Custer Avenue and North Sixth Avenue, according to a City of Yakima press release.
The adjustments were proposed by the Yakima School District, elementary school and the city of Yakima in May to improve safety. They were approved by the city in July.
In addition to the one-way traffic changes, construction on sidewalks, ramps at intersections, and new curbs and gutters are planned, the release said.
Reach Janelle Retka at jretka@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @janelleretka