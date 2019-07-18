July 18-- Jul. 18--Train crews worked Wednesday morning at the scene of a derailment where six train cars, including some tankers hauling molten sulfur, came off the tracks in Spokane Valley.
The incident occurred at about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday just east of Havana Street north of Sprague Avenue at the Union Pacific's railyard. At least two cars fell completely on their sides.
Union Pacific spokesman Tim McMahon said no one was injured in the derailment.
Manager of Terminal Operations Eric Powell said no leaks were detected from the tankers. Some of the damaged cargo was timber, he said.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation, McMahon said, and the main railroad line wasn't affected.
The derailment did not block street traffic.