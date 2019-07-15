July 15-- Jul. 15--The driver of a pickup truck struck by a train Monday morning in Washougal was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Camas-Washougal Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg Payne said the driver was likely ejected from the vehicle.
Camas-Washougal firefighters were dispatched at 6:23 a.m. for the report of a crash involving a train. Police officers also responded.
The vehicle was struck on the train tracks at Third Street, just north of C Street, in Washougal, said Payne. It was pushed about 75 feet down the tracks, he said.
Camas Police Department said in a news release later Monday morning that the crash happened at the crossing on Southeast Whitney Street (Third Street).
"Arriving units discovered a small truck was traveling southbound on Southeast Whitney Street when it (was involved in a crash) with a westbound (BNSF Railway) train," the release says.
The driver, the truck's only occupant, was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police identified the driver as a 55-year-old man but did not provide a name.
Police are investigating the cause but noted it appears that all of the implemented safety equipment near the tracks was functioning at the time of the crash. Payne said it is unknown what led up to the crash.
Whitney Street has been closed and will likely stay that way for several hours.
This story will be updated.