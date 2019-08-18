Aug. 18-- Aug. 18--Different transportation initiatives are underway or planned in Vancouver, from replacing the Interstate 5 Bridge to launching ferry service from Vancouver to downtown Portland.
More than 50 people attended Vancouver's Downtown Association's transportation panel discussion last week at the Hilton Vancouver Washington to hear about these and other projects.
The discussion ranged from replacing a critical component on the I-5 Bridge, used by more than 130,000 vehicles a day, to operating an all-electric van that would provide two-hour tours of Vancouver's top historical sites.
Interstate 5 Bridge
Ron Arp, president of Identity Clark County, heralded recent developments after the Columbia River Crossing crashed and burned in 2013.
Those include the 2019 Legislature allocating $17.5 million for a project office and $17.5 million for planning and pre-design of a new bridge. Last week, Oregon appointed eight state legislators to a bridge committee and agreed to provide $9 million for the project office.
"We are going to replace this I-5 Bridge," Arp said. "It's going to take a lot time. It's going to take a lot of work."
"Edison didn't invent the light bulb the first time," he said. "And Microsoft didn't invent Windows the first time."
More information: www.fix5now.com.
Bridge trunnion
No one knows when the I-5 Bridge will be replaced, if ever. Not so for a major repair project coming up in 13 months.