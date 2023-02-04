Pines poke out above a deep fog bank, as white-capped Flowery Divide soars even higher in the midst of the Wenatchee Valley.
The Hay Canyon hike is a bit of a secret in our area. I only found out about it last year and have thoroughly enjoyed exploring this backwoods trail system.
People can choose several options for their adventure. The trail consists of a decommissioned U.S. Forest Service road that leads to several different paths near the Peshastin Pinnacles.
It is easy enough to find the area. Hikers just need to turn right off of Highway 97/2 at Hay Canyon Road and follow it to the very end of the pavement where there is a large cul de sac. In the summer months, people visiting the Wenatchee Valley, to raft or climb, camp nearby.
However, finding the hike itself can be a bit tricky. The start of the decommissioned road is among the trees to the left.
Hikers then follow the trail uphill for only about three-quarters of a mile until they come to an intersection.
They can then turn left and choose to keep their hike easy. The trail continues for another half mile to a lonely tree standing upon a hill. It is called the Hay Line Trail.
Or they can turn right and follow the West Hay Canyon Trail, which heads slightly downward before climbing.
Truly adventurous hikers, though, may find a trailhead sign standing upon the hill to their immediate right. The sign seems a bit out of place, but it indicates a trail that heads straight up the hill toward Tibbetts Mountain.
The West Hay Trail loops back to this other trail, according to online trail system sites. However, I have yet to complete this loop.
It is a steep climb if you decide to take the trail up the hill and I use this path to train before backpacking season. In less than two miles a person can climb over 2,000 feet. I did not see a name for it, but logically it could be called the East Hay Trail.
It was sitting on this hillside one day during a heavy fog that I saw that spectacular view. I managed to hike above the fog bank and was able to see a huge stream of clouds as they sailed through the Wenatchee River Valley like the back of some mythical beast.
In front of me was the hill that I’ve always heard called Flowery Divide. However, I saw online that it may also be called Eleven Bits Hill. It rises like a sharp knife west of the city of Cashmere.
In the spring and summer, people can expect to find the usual Wenatchee foothills-style biodiversity along the Hay Canyon hike, with sagebrush, balsamroot and Ponderosa pine. However, at higher elevations, it gets a bit more alpine and I have seen a plethora of butterflies, huckleberry bushes and numerous birds.
This area can also be explored in the winter using microspikes, snowshoes or cross country skis. I would recommend using snowshoes to get to the lonely tree on the Hay Line Trail. I have used snowshoes up the steep hill, but it is a bit dangerous and there is a chance of slipping.
You can also ignore the decommissioned road all together and just snowshoe or ski straight up Hay Canyon Road. It is a beautiful area to explore in and of itself.
