July 23-- Jul. 23--Though he's mainly known for fronting Trego, formerly known as Folkinception, Matt Mitchell has also made a name for himself around town as a solo performer.
On Saturday, Spokane-area fans will get a chance to hear what Mitchell has been working on when he's not with Trego during his debut solo EP release show at the Bartlett.
Mitchell traveled to Enterprise, Oregon to record the six-song EP, "Push Vol. 1," with Idaho-born musician/producer Bart Budwig.
To celebrate the release of the EP, Mitchell will perform at John's Alley in Moscow on Thursday, a house show in Sandpoint on Friday and the Bartlett on Saturday.
Budwig and his band will co-headline the show, and Mitchell will be backed by a full band himself.
A little bird (OK, Facebook) told me there will be "Push Vol. 1" stickers and magnets floating around these shows.
As for "Vol. 2"? Mitchell said that's due out in the fall.