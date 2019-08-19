Your closet is more than just a place to put your stuff. It's often the first place you check in the morning, which means it can set the tone for your whole day. A chaotic, disorderly closet adds stress and gets the day off to a bad start, while a pleasingly organized closet helps your day begin easily and smoothly. Here are five tips to add order to your closet and your life.
1. Purge clothing.
Keep your collection of clothing under control with a purge every year. Ask yourself these questions: Have you worn it in the last year? Does it still fit? Does it make you feel good about yourself? Is it in poor condition? Is it outdated? If you were shopping today, would you buy it? If it doesn't pass those tests, it's time to say goodbye.
2. Organize clothing.
Once you've slimmed down your clothing collection, make the best use of your closet to contain it. Keep skirts with skirts and pants with pants, and organize every category by color internally. This does more than just make things easier to find _ it also turns that random collection of colors into a pleasing rainbow within your closet.
Save space by packing all of your off-season clothing into plastic containers with lids, then store it at the top or bottom of the closet to free up real estate for current clothing. Label the bins "winter" on one side and "summer" on the other. When you change clothes out at the end of the season, just flip the bins around.
3. Use simple solutions.
When it comes to closets, the size isn't as important as how you use the space. Take advantage of as many tricks as you can to maximize the area. If you have a tangled collection of wood, plastic and wire hangers, replace them with an orderly set of matching hangers that will cause less chaos. Add dividers to shelves to keep different things from spilling into each other. Hooks on the wall or door add more useful storage space (and low-mounted hooks encourage kids to get into the act).
4. Hire a pro organizer.
A professional organizer can bring the ultimate in luxury and order to your closet. Most organizers charge by the hour, with the average range falling between $55 and $85. Once you factor in the cost of materials and installation, the average closet organization system costs about $1,600. (Your closet didn't become disorganized in a short time, so allow several hours or even a few days for your pro to complete the process.)
An organizational pro also has access to highly specific accessory storage for specialized items. Belt racks, tie dividers, shoe shelving and jewelry drawers can keep everything in order.
5. Replace the door.
A new door can revitalize your closet and change the way you use it. You'll usually pay between $150 and $500 to replace a closet door, though this can go up for bigger or more specialized ones. Try one of these four types:
Sliding doors: These take up less space, but tend to jam or come off the tracks.
Single-panel: These doors are the typical open-and-close type that resemble regular doors. They're effective and economical, but they require a lot of space to open and close.
Bi-fold: These connect two panels on each side and fold out. They require less outswing than single-panel doors and allow you to reach all points of the closet.
Louvered: This door, resembling a shutter, allows airflow and light into the closet. It creates a warmer feel in a room, although it does require more cleaning and takes up as much space as a single-panel door.
___
HomeAdvisor is an online marketplace connecting homeowners with trusted service professionals to complete home projects. Visit HomeAdvisor.com.
___
(c)2019 HomeAdvisor
Visit HomeAdvisor at www.HomeAdvisor.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
TO SUBSCRIBE TO NEWS2USE
This column/content is for subscribers only. It is sold separately and is not included in your Tribune News Service subscription. To subscribe, please contact Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, (866) 280-5210 or rdechantal@tribpub.com, or you can purchase individual columns a la carte at www.tribunenewsservice.com.