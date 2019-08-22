Aug. 22-- Aug. 22--The Tri-Cities Cancer Center has opened a satellite office in Hermiston to help patients who have been driving up to the Tri-Cities.
"With many of our patients coming from Hermiston and the surrounding communities, we want to make it easier for them to receive their cancer care and support close to home," said Chuck DeGooyer, the center's chief executive.
The satellite office will be open Mondays for patient consultations, follow-up visits, support services and survivor appointments.
The office is the result of cooperation with Hermiston's Good Shepherd Medical Center staff and physicians, and Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
The office is at 600 N.W. 11th St., Suite E-23, of the Hermiston medical center.