July 31-- Jul. 31--KENNEWICK, Wa. -- A 61-year-old motorcyclist ended up in the hospital after he tried to drive between two cars that were slowing down on the highway, the Washington State Patrol said.
Anthony A. Miller of Kennewick was heading east on a Honda Shadow shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 240 near the Edison Street exit.
He tried to avoid hitting the cars slowing in front of him by riding down the center line but hit a Jeep trying to change lanes.
Then he hit a Mitsubishi SUV that was stopped for traffic.
Miller was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was listed Wednesday in serious condition.
The Jeep's driver, Gladys Delgado-Zamorano, 54, of Kennewick, and the SUV's driver, Michelle Gardner, 57, of Connell, were not hurt.
The state patrol also cited Miller for negligent driving.