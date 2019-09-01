Sept. 01-- Sep. 1--PASCO -- Jason Pineda finished 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs, and the Tri-City Dust Devils used a six-run sixth inning to beat the Spokane Indians 8-7 Saturday in Northwest League action at Gesa Stadium.
Nick Gatewood and Luke Becker added two RBIs each as the Dust Devils (21-15 second half) closed within a game of North Division-leading Spokane (22-14).
Regardless of which team wins the second-half race, Tri-City and Spokane will face off in the first round of the playoffs.
The Indians built a 3-0 lead in the second, as Alexander Ovalles scored on an error and Kellen Strahm drove in two with a single.
It was 3-1 in the sixth when the Dust Devils rallied. Gatewood and Pineda each had two-RBI hits, and Reinaldo Ilarraza added an RBI groundout. Becker capped the rally by stealing home.
Spokane promptly answered in the seventh, thanks to Strahm's RBI single, a sacrifice fly by Derwin Barreto and a two-run double by David Garcia to tie the game at 7.
Becker broke the tie in the bottom of the frame with an RBI double.
The Indians threatened in the ninth, as Strahm and Barreto singled, but Dan Dallas struck out Garcia to end the game.
Strahm finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs for Spokane. Garcia was 2 for 5 with two RBIs.
Spokane starter Zak Kent worked three innings, yielding one run on three hits. Deacon Medders (1-5) got the win for Tri-City despite giving up two runs in two-thirds of an inning. Josh Smith (2-1) surrendered two runs in 1 2/3 innings to take the loss.