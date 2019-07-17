July 17-- Jul. 17--MOUNT VERNON -- The trial has begun for a Bellingham man accused of taking part in a March 2018 drive-by shooting in Burlington.
Keith Rawlins, 51, is charged with 11 counts for his alleged role in the March 19, 2018 incident prosecutors say was related to Rawlins selling drugs to two teenage boys.
Rawlins is charged with three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of possessing a stolen firearm, drive-by shooting, hit-and-run resulting in injury, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Each of the two assault charges carry a firearm enhancement, while the possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver carries a school zone enhancement.
According to court records, Rawlins met with the boys at Cascade Mall to sell them marijuana.
An altercation ensued and the boys fled in a vehicle, with Rawlins pursuing them in a vehicle, court documents state. While the boys were attempting to flee, their vehicle rolled over, causing minor injuries to each of them.
Rawlins was later arrested in Bellingham along with his girlfriend Jantina Marie Sellers, who was also charged for her involvement in the incident.
Sellers pleaded guilty Thursday to one count each of first-degree attempted assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.
She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Opening arguments in Rawlins' trial began Tuesday, with testimony expected to last about a week, Skagit County prosecutor Haley Sebens said.
-- Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports