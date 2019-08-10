Aug. 10-- Aug. 10--DAYTON -- The trial has been set for a man accused of punching a child he knew in the face while at Ray's Drive-In in Dayton.
Steven R. Farrens, 44, with no address, was charged May 1 with second-degree child assault, records stated.
According to records, he and several people with whom he was living, on the 700 block of Edith Avenue in Walla Walla, drove to the Main Street restaurant for lunch on April 21. At some point, he and the boy were in the restroom there when the alleged assault occurred, records stated.
The 11-year-old boy told police he thought Farrens punched him with a closed fist because the sink water was turned off before Farrens wanted, records stated. The boy sustained a mild concussion, records stated.
Upon returning to the home, Farrens was kicked out and was likely to become homeless in the Milton-Freewater area, records stated.
Farrens pleaded not guilty to the charge on June 5 and his trial was scheduled on Wednesday for November 14 and 15.
