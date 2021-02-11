210211-obituaries-deathnotices Feb 11, 2021 Feb 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1 Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael James Edward Nicholas Helfrich, 34, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chapel Cashmere Arrangement Submit a Death NoticeSubmit an In MemoriamNeed Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121