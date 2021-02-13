50th -- Larson

George and Sharon Larson of Wenatchee will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 13.
Sharon Warman and George Larson Were married on Feb. 13, 1971, at Chapel of the Transfiguration, Leavenworth.
The couple have lived in Seattle, Kenmore, Bothell and Wenatchee during their marriage.
They are the parents of a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Kate Larson of East Grand Forks, Minnesota; a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Azer Larson of Valdosta, Georgia; a son, Kyle Larson of Brooking, South Dakota; and a son, Shawn Larson of East Wenatchee.
They have five grandchildren.
He retired from the Wenatchee Fire Department. He worked previously as a safety instructor, as well worked in the fuel industry and for a fire department in Kenmore.
She worked in the furniture business and for Hallmark and the Women’s Resource Center in Wenatchee.
