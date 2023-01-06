Alan E. Bortz Jan 6, 2023 Jan 6, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alan E. Bortz, 69, of Wenatchee, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Alan Bortz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrangement Funeral Home Alan E. Bortz Jones Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary