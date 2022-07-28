Purchase Access

Andrew “Grizzly” Workinger, 65, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Workinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.