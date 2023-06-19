Anne Mae Snyder 57 min ago 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Anne Mae Snyder, 91, of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. To send flowers to the family of Anne Snyder, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary