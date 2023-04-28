Arlene Delzer 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arlene Delzer, 89, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, April 9, 2023.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. To send flowers to the family of Arlene Delzer, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information May 12 Service Friday, May 12, 2023 11:00AM First United Methodist Church 941 Washington St. WENATCHEE, WA 98801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary