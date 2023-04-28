Arlene Delzer, 89, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Service information

May 12
Service
Friday, May 12, 2023
11:00AM
First United Methodist Church
941 Washington St.
WENATCHEE, WA 98801
