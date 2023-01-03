Barbara Mae Dillard Jan 3, 2023 Jan 3, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbara Mae Dillard, 82, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere. To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Dillard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memorial Arrangement Barbara Mae Dillard Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary