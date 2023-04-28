Benjamin Burl Hill 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Benjamin Burl Hill, 69, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023.Arrangements are by the Neptune Society, Spokane. To plant a tree in memory of Benjamin Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary