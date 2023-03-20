Beryl M. Bland Mar 20, 2023 Mar 20, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beryl M. Bland, 89, of Dryden, died Friday, March 17, 2023.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Beryl Bland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mineralogy Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary