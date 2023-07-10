Betty Marcile Sikes, 95, of Chelan, died Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Service information

Jul 28
Visitation
Friday, July 28, 2023
4:00PM-8:00PM
Precht Rose Chapel
332 E. Woodin Avenue PO Box 306
Chelan, WA 98816
Jul 29
Service
Saturday, July 29, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
120 E. Woodin Ave.
Chelan, WA 98816
Jul 29
Interment
Saturday, July 29, 2023
12:15PM-12:30PM
Chelan Fraternal Cemetery
815 N. Bradley St.
Chelan, WA 98816
