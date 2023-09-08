Brock Lindsay 16 min ago 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brock Lindsay, 40, of Manson, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan. To send flowers to the family of Brock Lindsay, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Sep 11 Mass of Christian Burial Monday, September 11, 2023 2:00PM-3:00PM St. Bridget's Catholic Church 4900 NE 50th Seattle, WA 98105 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins. Sep 14 Celebration of Life Thursday, September 14, 2023 3:00PM-7:00PM Succession Wines 78 Swartout Rd Manson, WA 98831 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins. Tags Zoology Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary