Brock Lindsay, 40, of Manson, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

To send flowers to the family of Brock Lindsay, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

Sep 11
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, September 11, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
St. Bridget's Catholic Church
4900 NE 50th
Seattle, WA 98105
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Sep 14
Celebration of Life
Thursday, September 14, 2023
3:00PM-7:00PM
Succession Wines
78 Swartout Rd
Manson, WA 98831
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags