Cameron Ray Garcia 26 min ago 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cameron Ray Garcia, 28, of Wenatchee, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2022.Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. To plant a tree in memory of Cameron Garcia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrangement Funeral Home Cameron Ray Garcia Jones Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary