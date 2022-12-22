Catherine Kraus 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Catherine Kraus, 85, of Chelan, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan. To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Kraus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrangement Catherine Kraus Precht Rose Chapel Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary