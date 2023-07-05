Charles John Kesti 1 hr ago 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charles John Kesti, 73, of Brewster, died Saturday, July 1, 2023.Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster. To send flowers to the family of Charles Kesti, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Jul 10 Visitation Monday, July 10, 2023 4:00PM-8:00PM Barnes Chapel 510 W. Indian Avenue Brewster, WA 98812 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Jul 11 Service Tuesday, July 11, 2023 10:00AM-11:00AM Brewster General Assembly and Church of the Firstborn 11 Port Road Brewster, WA 98812 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. Tags Architecture Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary