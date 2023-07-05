Charles John Kesti, 73, of Brewster, died Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

Service information

Jul 10
Visitation
Monday, July 10, 2023
4:00PM-8:00PM
Barnes Chapel
510 W. Indian Avenue
Brewster, WA 98812
Jul 11
Service
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Brewster General Assembly and Church of the Firstborn
11 Port Road
Brewster, WA 98812
